Police looking for missing person from Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing person out of Westmoreland County.

Pennsylvania State Police said Alexander Marshall was last seen leaving a house on Whitehead Road in Hempfield Township at around midnight.

He left on a red bike in an unknown direction.

Marshall is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has a medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-832-3288.

