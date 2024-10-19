Police: Man with stolen gun arrested in Pittsburgh neighborhood following uptick in violence

PITTSBURGH — Officers with Pittsburgh’s Violence Prevention Unit and Narcotics detectives made an arrest Wednesday while working in North Homewood.

Police said the officers and detectives were working in North Homewood due to a recent uptick in violence.

They stopped Zyjuan Newton, 18, at Sterrett Street and Hermitage Street around 9:30 p.m. after recognizing him as someone who is not allowed to possess a weapon, according to police.

During a search, detectives recovered a stolen gun.

Newton was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He faces several charges, including carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property.

