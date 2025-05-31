Local

Police officer taken to hospital after incident in Glassport

By WPXI.com News Staff
A police officer was taken to a hospital after an incident in Glassport.
GLASSPORT, Pa. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after an incident in Glassport.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Cherry Way at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Glassport Police Chief Shawn DeVerse said an officer was taken to a local hospital.

Police took people into custody at the scene but no charges have been filed at this time.              

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

