Police officer taken to hospital after incident in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A police officer was taken to a hospital after an incident in Glassport.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Cherry Way at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Glassport Police Chief Shawn DeVerse said an officer was taken to a local hospital.

Police took people into custody at the scene but no charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group