Police officers rescue dog from frozen Allegheny River in Armstrong County

MANORVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — Manor Township police officers rescued a dog from the frozen Allegheny River Sunday afternoon. The rescue took place after authorities received a complaint regarding an animal on the ice near Water Street in Manorville Borough.

At approximately 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 8, officers successfully coaxed the dog off the river and later located its owners. Following the incident, the Manor Township Police Department issued a reminder to the community regarding Pennsylvania’s Libre’s Law and the legal requirements for tethering and outdoor animal care.

Under Libre’s Law, it is illegal to leave a dog tethered outdoors for more than 30 minutes when temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit or rise above 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The law is designed to protect animals from extreme weather conditions that can lead to health risks.

Regardless of the temperature, the statute prohibits leaving tethered dogs outside for more than 9 hours within any 24-hour period. This regulation applies to all dogs kept outdoors in Pennsylvania.

Dogs kept outdoors must have access to dry, insulated and elevated shelter. The law requires these structures to have solid walls and a roof that protects the animal from wind, rain, snow and extreme temperatures.

Owners are also required to provide continuous access to clean, potable water. During cold weather conditions, the water must remain unfrozen to ensure the animal stays hydrated.

Violations of Libre’s Law can lead to various legal consequences including fines, criminal charges and imprisonment. Penalties for neglect increase significantly if the lack of care causes serious injury or death to the animal.

