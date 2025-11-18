Police respond to shooting in East McKeesport

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police are at the scene of a shooting in East McKeesport.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 500 block of Woodmont Avenue near Josephone Avenue at 4:43 p.m. on Tuesday.

Allegheny County Police officials confirm a shooting investigation is currently happening in that location.

We are still working to learn if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group