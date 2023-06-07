Man killed in Uniontown shooting

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A 38-year-old man from Uniontown is dead after a shooting before lunchtime on Clark Street.

After nearly five hours of investigating and keeping the area of Clark Street near Calvary United Methodist Church taped off, Pennsylvania State Police identified that man as Anthony Jones.

Vicki Steckley was one of the first people on the scene after hearing the gunshots.

“About 10:30 I heard ‘bam, bam, bam, bam’” Steckley said. “I think it was about 10 shots like, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.””

She was going to go back to sleep but then heard a woman scream. So she ran to the scene to help. She said the shooter was no longer there.

“No, there was nobody here,” Steckley said. “Nobody was here.”

Another neighbor, Rich Bowlan, was riding up to the store in his wheelchair. He also only heard the shooting happen.

“I just heard a ‘bang, bang, bang, bang,’” Bowlan said. “I turned back to look, didn’t see anybody, and just kept on going.”

He said he hears gunshots in this area almost every day, so he didn’t think much of it at first.

“You hear gunfire going off, you hear fireworks going off. I just couldn’t tell,” Bowland said.

He and Steckley both said it’s frustrating and sad for this to happen in their neighborhood. They want to see the violence stop.

“Stop the violence, like come on now,” Steckley said. “This is too close to home. It could be one of us.”

State Police said they do have a person of interest in mind.

They also said the shooter and the victim knew each other but have not yet released any details about that person of interest.

