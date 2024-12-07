Man dies after being shot in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man died after he was shot in McKees Rocks Friday night.

Allegheny County dispatchers said crews were called to the 1000 block of 2nd Street near Broadway Avenue at 9:21 p.m.

First responders found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

