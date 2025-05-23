Police search for suspect in Braddock after chase through Wilkins Township

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police searched for a suspect in Braddock after a police chase in Wilkins Township on Thursday.

Wilkins Township Police Chief Randy Lamb said an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for suspended registration and then found the registered owner was a wanted person.

Officers lost the vehicle, but it was later found abandoned in an alley in Braddock.

The suspect was believed to have run away along nearby railroad tracks.

Police searched the area but did not find them.

