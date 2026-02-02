Pennsylvania releases 2026 adult trout stocking schedule

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has released its 2026 adult trout stocking schedule.

Available on FishandBoat.com, the schedule is searchable by county, lists the waterways in alphabetical order and shows stocking dates, meeting locations for volunteers and trout species for each location.

In 2026, the PFBC plans to stock about 3.2 million adult trout in 684 streams and 130 lakes for public angling.

Stocking operations are slated to begin the week of Feb. 16. Fishing is not allowed on stocked trout waters between then and April 4, the opening day of trout season, except during a statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day March 28.

“With spring fishing opportunities right around the corner, every angler can benefit from knowing when their favorite stream or lake will be stocked with trout, starting in just a few weeks,” said Brian Niewinski, director of the PFBC’s Bureau of Hatcheries. “Reviewing the stocking schedule now can help you plan a day of volunteering to help stock trout or simply plan ahead for a successful Mentored Youth Trout Day, Opening Day, or some early trout fishing along a special regulation water.”

Anglers ages 16 and up must have a fishing license and a trout permit to participate in trout fishing. Click here for more information on getting the necessary permits.

Here are some changes from last year to the adult trout stocking program that will affect our area:

Waters Added:

Brush Creek, Beaver County: Located near the town of Hazen, a 2.2-mile section of stream extending from State Route 588 downstream to the lower end of Brush Creek Park has been added into thetroutstocking program. Troutwill be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

Waters Revised:

Bull Creek, Allegheny County: The stocking limits were revised to provide additional angling opportunities for warm-water and cool-water species in the downstream section of Bull Creek. The revised stocking limits will extend 6.23 miles from the Thompson Road bridge in Millerstown downstream to the West 4th Avenue bridge in Tarentum. Troutwill be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

North Deer Creek, Mercer County: The stocking limits were revised and will now extend 6.06 miles from the Bortz/Lower Road bridge downstream to the mouth. Troutwill be stocked during the preseason and in-season stocking periods.

Waters Removed:

Cornplanter Run, Armstrong County:An increase in the amount of landowner posting has led to the removal oftroutstocking from a 1.76-mile section extending from the Moorehead Road bridge downstream to the mouth. Formerly, this water had been stocked on a preseason only basis.

