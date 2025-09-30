Police searching for driver who fled traffic stop in stolen vehicle in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for a driver after they fled from a traffic stop in a stolen car in Shaler Township early Tuesday.

The incident began when Ross Township Police started to follow a vehicle into Shaler that had been stolen from their area.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated. Spike strips were deployed, and two of the tires were flattened before the vehicle crashed into a yard less than a mile away.

The driver, who police believe was the only person inside the SUV, fled on foot.

When our crews arrived on the scene, officers were using a drone and K-9 to try and locate the driver.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

