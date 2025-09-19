Hours-long standoff ongoing with man wanted for multiple Pittsburgh business break-ins, sources say

PITTSBURGH — A man wanted in connection with over 10 break-ins in Pittsburgh has been involved in an hours-long standoff with police, sources tell Channel 11.

Police went to a house on Alice Street in Mount Oliver to find the suspect on Friday afternoon.

A Channel 11 photographer saw a man on a roof talking with police.

Sources tell 11 Investigates that the man is a suspect that Pittsburgh Police have been looking for in connection with 11 business break-ins that happened in the South Side and West End areas over the past two weeks.

Sources said the man would cut the power to the building so the alarm would not go off, break in and steal money from skill machines.

11 Investigates obtained a surveillance photo of him wearing a wig and leaving one of the businesses.

