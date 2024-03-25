Polling places in synagogues being moved for Pennsylvania’s primary during Passover

The primary election is April 23, and because the date coincides with the Passover holiday, polling places at local synagogues and Jewish buildings are being relocated.

Allegheny County has more than 1,300 precincts. Sixty of those polling locations are moving for a variety of reasons.

County officials say it’s not unusual to relocate polling places, but this year is unusual because 16 of them located inside synagogues and Jewish buildings are closed as a result of Passover.

State lawmakers deadlocked last year over proposals to move the primary election so it would not fall on the first day of Passover.

Voters in affected precincts will get letters about the polling change. In addition, signs will be posted at the former locations with directions to the new polling place.

The Jewish Federation is also trying to get the word out.

“We were encouraging every Jewish voter to make sure that they have a plan,” said Laura Cherner of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “Mail-in voting is a trusted source of voting so we’re absolutely encouraging people to use that if that’s something that they feel like doing, making sure that they know the appropriate dates.”

