Popular donut shop in Rochester to close after 77 years

ROCHESTER, Pa. — A popular donut ship in Rochester will be closing its doors after 77 years in business.

DeAngelis Donuts announced on its Facebook page that it will be permanently closing.

The shop’s last day in business will be June 16.

“We want to thank all of our customers who helped support our business and we wish everyone well!” the post said.

Anyone wanting to place an order for the weekend is asked to call 724-856-5651.

