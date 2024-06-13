Local

Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland

By Rick Earle, Channel 11 Chief Investigative Reporter

HANCOCK, Md. — Only Channel 11 News can show you a look at U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s mangled SUV following a crash caused by the Senator on Sunday morning.

WPXI Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle traveled to Hancock, Md. Thursday to track down the damaged vehicle and talk to the tow truck company that responded to the crash scene.

As we reported Wednesday, Maryland State Police found Senator Fetterman at fault for the accident, saying he was speeding when he hit the back of the other car on Interstate 70 near the Maryland-West Virginia border.

Tonight at 6 p.m. only on Channel 11 News, hear from the tow truck company about what they saw and found Sunday morning on I-70.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Some Moon Township neighbors concerned over large church festival planned for this summer
  • Supreme Court upholds access to widely used abortion pill
  • Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says
  • VIDEO: 1 person in custody after suspicious fire at old Hooters restaurant in Wilkins Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read