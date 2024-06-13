Channel 11 Exclusive: A look at the wreckage from Sen. John Fetterman’s car crash in Maryland

HANCOCK, Md. — Only Channel 11 News can show you a look at U.S. Senator John Fetterman’s mangled SUV following a crash caused by the Senator on Sunday morning.

WPXI Chief Investigative Reporter Rick Earle traveled to Hancock, Md. Thursday to track down the damaged vehicle and talk to the tow truck company that responded to the crash scene.

As we reported Wednesday, Maryland State Police found Senator Fetterman at fault for the accident, saying he was speeding when he hit the back of the other car on Interstate 70 near the Maryland-West Virginia border.

Tonight at 6 p.m. only on Channel 11 News, hear from the tow truck company about what they saw and found Sunday morning on I-70.

