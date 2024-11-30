Popular Station Square restaurant closed for multiple health violations

PITTSBURGH — Tupelo Honey in Station Square has been closed for a month. Channel 11 has learned the Allegheny County Health Department shut them down after inspectors found multiple violations, from pest control concerns to plumbing and food temperature issues.

Shoppers passing Station Square on Black Friday saw a “closed for renovations” sign on the door at Tupelo Honey.

Workers say the popular restaurant closed after a diner ran from the restaurant after a mouse ran past her table.

“She saw the mouse and she ran out of the restaurant. I think it was a girl’s 16th birthday, her mom ran out because she was scared of mice,” an employee told Channel 11.

We got the report from the health department that shows eight violations, two of them high-risk: food temperatures and date marking of food.

There were also issues considered low-risk, cleaning and sanitization, plumbing, toxic items, contamination, floors and pest management.

Tupelo Honey was cited for nests and rodent droppings and gaps underneath the double doors leading outdoors.

Inspectors say they were initially unsuccessful in contacting Station Square management and eventually did relay concerns about inadequate pest control in common areas.

“Everyone is extremely upset, we are confused we don’t know what to do,” the employee said.

The worker who wanted to remain anonymous said the company has continued paying them $15 an hour for the same number of hours worked the week they closed, minus any tips, but they were told that ends this week.

Now I did speak to Tupelo Honey management in North Carolina today. They said the real issue is this is a very old, historic building and there are structural concerns, that is what they are working on. Channel 11 reached out to Station Square management. They are gone for the holiday weekend and will be back on Monday.

At this time, there is no exact date for the restaurant to reopen.

