Port Vue police need help identifying hit-and-run suspect

PORT VUE, Pa. — Police in Allegheny County are asking for help locating a hit-and-run suspect.

The Port Vue Police Department released a photo on Wednesday, asking for help identifying the male driver. Investigators say he was involved in a hit-and-run on May 28 at Romine Avenue Park.

Anyone who can identify the driver is asked to contact police by calling 412-672-2255 ext. 103 or sending them a private message on Facebook. Callers can remain anonymous.

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