Portion of West Mifflin road to close for about 3 weeks for Mon-Fayette Expressway construction

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A portion of New England Road in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, will be closed for about three weeks starting Dec. 2 due to construction on the Mon-Fayette Expressway.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that the closure will affect the stretch of New England Road between Camp Hollow Road and State Route 837. This is part of ongoing work on the Mon-Fayette Expressway Project, which requires the use of heavy equipment on the roadway.

Detour signs will be posted to guide motorists around the closure, utilizing State Route 837, State Route 885 and the upper portion of New England Road. Local traffic will be allowed to enter the closed area, but will not be able to cross the construction zone.

The road is expected to reopen on Dec. 19, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to facilitate the construction work required for the expressway project.

Drivers in the area should plan for detours and potential delays during the closure period.

