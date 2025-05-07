Potential scams could follow last week’s deadly storms, attorney general says

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Homeowners and business owners impacted by last week’s deadly storms should be wary of potential scammers, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

Following the storms that impacted thousands of people in Southwestern Pennsylvania, Sunday is warning individuals to do their research before signing service agreements or making payments.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by the storms that ravaged western Pennsylvania last week. The unfortunate reality is that bad actors will take advantage of individuals who are vulnerable and recovering from storms which felled trees, damaged structures and caused power outages,” Sunday said. “The best way to avoid being scammed is to do a thorough check on any potential contractors before committing to services. If you believe you are being targeted or have been a victim, we encourage you to contact our Bureau of Consumer Protection.”

Those who think they have been a victim of a home improvement contractor are told to file a complaint online or contact the BCP at 1 (800) 441-2555.

Contractors’ registration can be verified at the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s website or by calling toll free 1 (800) 520-6680.

The attorney general’s office said Pennsylvania home improvement contractors are required to:

Provide you with a copy of the complete contract, free of charge

Include within their contracts a number of disclosures, such as the contractor’s contact and registration information, the amount of the contract, a description of the work to be performed and insurance information

Allow you to rescind your home improvement contract without penalty within three business days of the signing date, except as provided under law for emergency situations

Not take a deposit that is greater than one-third of the contract price, plus the cost of special order materials

Home improvement contracts that do not contain required disclosures are not enforceable against a consumer, the office said. Also, a contractor may not demand or receive payment for home improvement work until the work contract contains all required information and receives the homeowner’s signature.

To protect themselves from scams, the office said, consumers should take these steps:

Request references and thoroughly check those references

Obtain more than one bid for the job

Check for complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau

©2025 Cox Media Group