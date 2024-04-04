Potholes popping up in Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — Potholes are once again causing woes for drivers as they attempt to weave through the craters on local, county and state roads.

Channel 11 has spotted the destructive holes on several state roads, including Route 19.

PennDOT said it’s in “the midst of pothole season” with crews working to address roadway issues in a “timely manner.”

Drivers can report problems by calling 1-800-FIX-ROADS or place a customer care concern at www.penndot.gov.

On Thursday, several spotted potholes had collected pools of water following days of heavy rainfall. We asked PennDOT if the rain is worsening the craters.

“Water significantly impacts our roadways. Operations like crack sealing and seal coating (tar and chip) help prevent water from getting under the road surface,” the spokesman said. “Additionally, the department focuses on drainage issues to try and get the water off the roadway.”

In Reserve Township, residents have been impacted by growing potholes on the city’s stretch of Spring Garden Avenue. Residents have been utilizing the road more amid county roadwork that’s prompted closures and detours throughout the township.

A post on the township’s Facebook page states, “We asked our state legislator Rep. Lindsay Powell to reach out to City Councilman Bobby Wilson about the pothole situation in the City portion of Spring Garden Avenue. We just received word that Councilman Wilson’s office has spoken to the City’s Street Maintenance Supervisor. They are aware of the problem and it is a priority project for them. They need to wait for the weather to clear up a bit and then plan to fill the holes with hot asphalt (rather than cold patch as was done previously). In the meantime, everyone be careful out there!”

Channel 11 checked out the situation in Pittsburgh on Thursday and spoke with homeowners along Spring Garden Avenue, who said that significant runoff issues contribute to road deterioration.

Robert Byrns and his brother told us that the rain and runoff cause flooding on their property and spills into the roadway. They have a catch basin on their land, but it quickly clogs up. They’ve contacted numerous local agencies and leaders for help over the years, but to no avail.

When potholes are repaired in the area, the fix is never long-lasting.

“This water will eat up right out of there, you’re talking thousands of thousands of pounds of water,” Byrns told us.

Channel 11 reached out to the City of Pittsburgh to see if the recent rains have city crews on high alert for pothole problems. We have further asked if another pothole blitz is planned. We will update this article when we receive a response.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group