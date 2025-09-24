Powerball ticket sold online through Pennsylvania Lottery wins $2M

A Powerball player won big from Monday’s drawing.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say a Powerball with Power Play ticket purchased online won a $2 million prize.

Although it was missing the red Powerball 15, the ticket matched five out of five white balls with the numbers 3-29-42-46-59.

The $2 million pre-tax prize would have been $1 million without the $1 Power Play selection, officials say. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Powerball winners aren’t known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

Officials say online winnings of $2 million must be claimed in person at Lottery Headquarters.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group