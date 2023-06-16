Local

PPG Paints Arena holding job fair at end of June, here’s when

By WPXI.com News Staff

Upgrades The Pittsburgh Penguins released renderings of some of the upgrades coming to PPG Paints Arena. (Pittsburgh Penguins)

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — PPG Paints Arena will hold a job fair at the end of June.

Open interviews for part-time positions will take place on June 28 between 2 and 6 p.m., inside the FNB Gate.

Part-time positions include housekeeping, ushers, greeters, event security, concessions and more.

No registration is required to attend the job fair.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teen in custody for shooting that critically injured 1 in Pittsburgh last week
  • Old prison site in Pittsburgh up for sale
  • Westmoreland County woman facing felony charges after allegedly shooting, killing dog
  • VIDEO: Arnold residents have mixed reaction after city votes to close 117-year-old No. 1 fire department
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read