PPG Paints Arena holding job fair at end of June, here’s when

PITTSBURGH — PPG Paints Arena will hold a job fair at the end of June.

Open interviews for part-time positions will take place on June 28 between 2 and 6 p.m., inside the FNB Gate.

Part-time positions include housekeeping, ushers, greeters, event security, concessions and more.

No registration is required to attend the job fair.

