PPG Paints Arena hosting fall job fair

PITTSBURGH — PPG Paints Arena is hosting a job fair.

The hiring event will be held at the area at 1001 Fifth Avenue in Pittsburgh on Thursday, Sept. 18, from 12-5 p.m.

Aramark Sports and Entertainment said they are looking for utility workers, cashiers, grill cooks and hourly supervisors.

Anyone attending should go to the F.N.B Gate on Centre Avenue.

To sign up, text PPGPHIRING to 63000.

