PPG Place in Downtown Pittsburgh turns 40

PITTSBURGH — The “Crown Jewel” of the Pittsburgh skyline is 40 this year.

One PPG Place downtown is the global headquarters for PPG Industries and home to the Wintergarden and PPG Place Plaza’s ice-skating rink.

PPG Place ice rink, Holiday Market in Market Square during the holiday season. PPG Place ice rink, Holiday Market in Market Square open during the holiday season.

Designed by architect Philip Johnson, the complex is made up of six office buildings across more than five acres. It features one million square feet of clear, reflective glass.

Johnson’s design of the building was inspired by the University of Pittsburgh’s Cathedral of Learning and the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group