President Donald Trump to visit Pittsburgh for innovation summit with Senator McCormick

PITTSBURGH — President Donald Trump is set to visit Pittsburgh to attend an innovation summit with Senator David McCormick.

McCormick said on Thursday that they would be attending the inaugural Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on July 15. It will be held at CMU and is intended to bring leaders in the AI and energy industry together.

“The Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit will align the leading energy companies, the most innovative AI platforms, global investors, and labor and trades behind President Trump’s agenda to unleash American energy potential. Together, we can usher in a new age of energy production and power the AI and technological revolution. I am grateful to President Trump for announcing he will join us in Pittsburgh,” McCormick concluded.

Channel 11 will release more details on the president’s visit as they are made available.

