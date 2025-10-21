PREVIEW: Penguins are finally home for Game 7 vs. Canucks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-2-0) won two of three on their week-long West Coast road trip, winning the last two games over the LA Kings and San Jose Sharks. The victories actually put them in third place in the Metro Division. They face the Vancouver Canucks (4-2-0) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins got into a track meet with the San Jose Sharks Saturday, winning 3-0. Tristan Jarry was sharp, stopping all 31 shots for his 22nd career shutout. Sidney Crosby and Anthony Mantha scored pretty goals before Evgeni Malkin added the empty-net clincher.

Malkin’s two-point game gave him nine points (2-7-9) in six games to begin the season. Crosby also had a goal and an assist. Crosby has shaken off a sluggish start and has seven points in six games.

Vancouver is also on the upswing after losing two of their first three games. Vancouver has won three straight and beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Sunday at Capital One Center.

