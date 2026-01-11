PREVIEW: Penguins back in action against Bruins day after surrendering win streak

BOSTON — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-9) surrendered their six-game winning streak Saturday with a lackluster performance against the Calgary Flames, but they have little time to ponder it as they are back in action just 26 hours later as they face the Boston Bruins (24-19-2) at TD Garden.

According to FanDuel NHL odds, the Penguins are heavy betting favorites to keep the game within a goal, though slight underdogs (-114). The FanDuel research team also has a few in-game bets to watch.

The Penguins never led and never really took control of the game against Calgary Saturday. The Penguins played well for longer spurts in the second and third period, but so did Calgary as the Penguins lost 2-1.

Like the Penguins, Boston has exceeded expectations this season. They have won two in a row, including absolutely embarrassing the New York Rangers on Saturday, 10-2.

