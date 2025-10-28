PREVIEW: Penguins have early start against rival Flyers

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-2-1) completed their first 10-game segment of the season and passed with flying colors and more October wins than they’ve had since 2016-17. The Penguins have points in six straight games, including five wins, as they face the hated Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) Tuesday at the Comcast XFinity Center.

Fans may note the early start time. The puck drops just after 6 p.m.

The Penguins’ 16 points are the second most in the Eastern Conference, and they are tied for the third-best winning percentage in the NHL.

The Flyers are another rebuilding team with bigger aspirations than their paper roster might inspire. Early in the offseason, the team hired Rick Tocchet as their new coach, and they have now won three of their last four games.

Click here to read more on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group