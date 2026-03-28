PREVIEW: Penguins rocky road toward a playoff berth continues with visit from Stars

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It has been a rocky road toward a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth for the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-20-16). The scrappy Penguins will face the mighty Dallas Stars (43-18-11) at PPG Paints Arena Saturday.

The Penguins are fresh from a shootout win over the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre Thursday. The Penguins and Senators battled to a goalie-driven draw in regulation, before both Penguins goaltender Stuart Skinner and Ottawa netminder Linus Ullmark made a few high-pressure stops in overtime.

Dallas has lost four in a row and five of six (1-4-1). They have also lost significant ground in the race for the top stop in the league, and now trail the Colorado Avalanche by nine points for the Presidents’ Trophy.

Dallas gave the Penguins no help Thursday by losing to the New York Islanders in regulation, 2-1 at UBS Arena. However, the Stars are still led by winger Jason Robertson, who has 39 goals and 85 points this season.

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