PREVIEW: Steelers vs. Bills gameday

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a reprieve in their chase for an AFC North title when the Cincinnati Bengals upset the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. But to fully take advantage of it, they’ll have to hold serve against a strong Buffalo Bills team on Sunday.

Latest NFL lines: Steelers +3, Steelers +140, over/under 44.5

Left tackle Broderick Jones was moved from the active roster to the injured reserve list.

Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The Steelers are 17-13 all-time against the Bills in the regular season and playoffs, but since Allen’s arrival on the scene, he has tilted the scales. The Steelers and Bills have played in four of the last five seasons, with Allen and the Bills winning three of the four.

