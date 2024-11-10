Preview: Steelers vs Commanders Gameday

WASHINGTON — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Steelers are in D.C. to face the Washington Commanders at 1 p.m. at Northwest Stadium.

STEELERS TRANSACTIONS

The Steelers acquired wide receiver Mike Williams from the New York Jets and outside linebacker Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers, reinstated cornerback Cam Sutton from the suspended list and activated wide receiver Ben Skowronek and linebacker Tyler Matakevich from the injured reserve list.

The Steelers waived outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, tackle Dylan Cook, tight end Rodney Williams II, strong safety Terrell Edmunds and running back Jonathan Ward.

The club also re-signed Cook, Ogundeji and running back Aaron Shampklin to the practice squad, along with defensive tackle Domenique Davis and tight end Matt Sokol. Running back La’Mical Perine, cornerback Thomas Graham, linebacker Craig Young and wide receiver Andy Isabella were released from the practice squad.

STEELERS-WASHINGTON SERIES

The Steelers are 33-43-3 all-time against the Washington franchise, dating all the way back to when it played in Boston, with the first game between the clubs coming in 1933. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Boston Redskins split two games that season, with the visitors winning both times. The trip to Boston, a 16-14 win at Fenway Park, was the first road victory in the history of the Pittsburgh franchise. The Steelers are 30-38-3 against the club since it moved from Boston to Washington ahead of the 1937 season.

