Primanti Bros. releases ‘2023 Best of List,’ announces week of giveaways

PITTSBURGH — Primanti Bros. released it’s “2023 Best of List” on Thursday, and it shows just how much Yinzers love the popular sandwich shop!

Here’s a breakdown of how much Primanti Bros. Pittsburghers ate this year:

Enough sliced deli meat to equal the weight of 58 incline cars

Enough bread to reach the top of the U.S. Steel Tower 1,336 times

Enough French Fries to reach around Kennywood’s Thunderbolt 23,236 times

Enough beer to fill the fountain at Point State Park seven times

“We’re always looking forward,” said Adam Golomb, CEO, Primanti Bros. “But when we look back – it was our biggest year yet.”

The restaurant said to celebrate, they’re holding 7 days of “gift-aways” from Dec. 11-Dec. 17 at all of their locations.

The week of giftaways include:

Monday, Dec. 11 -Free Kids Meal with any purchase

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – Free Pizza with purchase of one at full price

Wednesday, Dec. 13 – Free Boneless wings with purchase of any order of boneless

Thursday, Dec. 14 – Free Pizza with purchase of one at full price

Friday, Dec. 15 – Free $5 with a purchase of $25 or more

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Free Appetizer with a purchase of $20 or more

Sunday, Dec. 17 – Free Primanti Bros. Sandwich with purchase of one at full price

“‘Tis the season for giving,” said Golomb. “So, we are.”

