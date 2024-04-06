Primanti Bros to give away free beer in celebration of NCAA basketball finals, solar eclipse

PITTSBURGH — In celebration of the men’s and women’s NCAA finals and the upcoming solar eclipse — a beloved Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain is giving away free beer.

Customers can get free beer at all Primanti Bros. locations in Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday while supplies last.

“It’s the perfect confluence of sports and space,” said Adam Golomb, CEO. “We’re always looking for an opportunity to celebrate – this seemed like a good one.”

Customers are limited to one free 12 oz. domestic bottle and must present a valid ID.

