Primanti Bros offering free sandwiches for people willing to get the Jagr mullet cut

PITTSBURGH — Former Penguin Jaromir Jagr is known for his play on the ice and, of course, his epic mullet.

If you’re willing to cut your hair into a mullet like his, you could score free Primanti’s sandwiches.

As part of this weekend’s celebration and jersey retirement ceremony, SportsClips will be offering free “hockey hair” cuts at the Primanti’s Market Square location from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

And if you’re willing to get a mullet, you’ll get one free Primanti’s sandwich a week until the end of the Penguins season.

Not willing to get a mullet? Primanti’s and SportsClips have other deals:

Buy One Sandwich, Get One for $0.68, in honor of Jagr’s jersey number. Use coupon code JAGR.

Free Primanti sandwich coupons with every cut on Saturday and Sunday at participating locations

More information can be found at www.primantibros.com/mullet.

The Penguins will retire Jagr’s number 68 before their game Sunday against the Los Angeles Kings.

