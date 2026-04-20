Butler County man charged after gun discovered in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh airport, police say

A Butler County man is facing charges after police said a gun was found in his carry-on bag at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

Transportation Security Administration officers found the loaded handgun in the passenger’s bag at the main security checkpoint and alerted Allegheny County Police.

Police determined that the passenger, Garrett Beattie, 43, of Cranberry Township, did not have a valid concealed carry permit. He is charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

The FBI was also notified.

According to Allegheny County police, passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the Transportation Security Administration up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

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