Private equity add-on activity accelerates with strong Q1 for Incline, Tecum

PITTSBURGH — Last year, more than 70% of private equity deals in the U.S. were add-ons, according to PitchBook, and the pace continues for some of Pittsburgh’s biggest players.

“It’s a perfect storm for add-on activity,” said Christopher Brodman, president of law firm Metz Lewis Brodman Must O’Keefe, known for its work on private equity deals and middle market M&A. Metz Lewis just completed its most active first quarter ever for closed transactions.

Local data was not available. But Incline Equity Partners and Tecum Capital Partners, respectively, Pittsburgh’s first and fourth largest PE firms, notched, respectively, eight and five add-on deals in the first quarter.

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