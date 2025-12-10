Private equity-backed SupplyCo acquires two more local companies after November launch

A company formed in November through the combination of two western Pennsylvania industrial supply businesses has now acquired two more locals and is looking for more.

SupplyCo has added Precision Abrasives and D&S Tool & Supply. Terms were not disclosed.

The announcement on Monday came from investors Tecum Equity Alpha Management LLC and the Armstrong Group of Companies, which merged the Huston Group and Gallaway Safety & Supply last month to create SupplyCo., a platform focused on providing technical service and engineering solutions for products across industrial, manufacturing and field service applications.

