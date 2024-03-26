Project Prom giveaways scheduled by Allegheny County Department of Human Services

The annual Project Prom giveaway will be held by the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.

The gown giveaway kickoff begins on April 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Project Prom Shop, 10 Duff Road, Penn Hills. The gown giveaway continues April 8, from 3 to 7 p.m.; April 11 from 3 to 7 p.m.; and April 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests must register in advance and are asked to bring only one friend or family member to accompany them. To be part of Project Prom, high school students must live in Allegheny County and qualify for a free or reduced school lunch. A student is also eligible if a household member is on active military duty or a veteran.

There will be an assortment of free dresses of all sizes and colors available. Teens will be able to select from brand-new and gently used gowns. Dresses have been made available thanks to donations from residents, local dress shops One Enchanted Evening in Zelienople and DressHaute Couture at the Tanger Outlets, and online store Sydney’s Closet. There will also be a selection of shoes and accessories.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist with the shopping experience.

For more information about Project Prom or to register for a timeslot, click here.

