4 people injured after shooting in Homestead

PITTSBURGH — Four people were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County Police, around 1:30 a.m. there was a shooting reported to 911 in the 200 block of W 8th Avenue and the 100 block of 8th Avenue.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a man shot in the hand and foot. He was taken to the hospital.

A short time later, three other victims walked into the hospital. One victim had a gunshot wound to the foot and the two other victims had gunshot wounds to their arms.

All victims are in stable condition, police say.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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