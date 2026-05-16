Retired Greensburg priest facing sex crime charges after 2 victims come forward, DA says

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A retired priest and chaplain is facing charges for sex-related crimes dating back to 2009 after investigators say two victims recently came forward.

Online court records show Robert Byrnes, 84, was charged on Friday with aggravated indecent assault without consent, obstruction and official oppression.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, Brynes was a chaplain for the Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies through 2018, and was issued a badge and a state police uniform.

He lived at Christ Our Shepard Center in Greensburg in an apartment above the kitchen.

In March, DA’s office says a victim reported a 2014 sexual assault at Christ Our Shepard in May 2014. The victim reportedly worked in the kitchen at the time of the incident.

That victim reportedly told police that Byrnes approached him from behind and touched him inappropriately under his underwear, which was unsolicited and unwanted.

This investigation led to troopers uncovering another victim who worked in the kitchen. Per the DA’s office, the victim said Byrnes befriended him and started inviting him into his apartment after work.

Byrnes also reportedly invited the victim to casinos, watched him shower and provided him with alcohol. The DA’s office said he also claimed to wake up naked the next morning in the same bed, with Byrnes touching him inappropriately. The alleged touching was unsolicited and unwanted.

Investigators allege Byrnes brought the victim to state police functions while he was acting in the capacity. This victim claims he quit his job in May 2014 after an incident of unwanted and inappropriate touching at a casino, the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office says the victims recently confronted Byrnes about the alleged abuse in recorded conversations where he allegedly deterred them from reporting the abuse and offered to provide them counseling. He also reportedly asked the victims to forgive him and asked them to ask God to forgive him.

Byrnes was arraigned Friday and released on $250,000 unsecured bail. He’s expected to appear in court again in June.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Diocese of Greensburg said it was made aware of an allegation of misconduct between an adult and a priest on March 23, and immediately provided the information to law enforcement, then cooperated with the following investigation.

The Diocese of Greensburg went on to affirm that Byrnes has not been in any active ministry in any parish or entity in the last eight years. He was placed on inactive status on Aug. 3, 2018, following a recommendation and review by the Diocesan Clergy Review Board.

“As part of the Diocesan Higher Standards Policy, the safety and well-being of children, vulnerable individuals or any person, remains our highest priority. We take these charges with the utmost seriousness, and our concern is first and foremost for anyone who may have been harmed,” the statement says in part.

Anyone with information or who has experienced abuse is urged to contact their local law enforcement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group