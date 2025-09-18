Project on Route 22 to impact drivers in Murrysville area

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — The intersection connecting Manor and Mellon Road to US 22 will have an all-day signal repair closure starting at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Michael Nestico, Murrysville Chief Administrator, said the lights’ rhythm has been malfunctioning for a while.

“It will essentially shut down the middle lane there on Route 22, all of the turning lanes will be closed and it will be like a right in and right out only for the two side roads,” said Nestico. “Commuters traveling east and west bound will end up getting a red light on 22 even though there’s no cross traffic, things like that.

Traffic will be free-flowing on 22. Mellon and Manor Roads will act as top signs, forcing drivers to turn right onto the constantly moving highway.

If you wish to turn left, you’ll have to drive past the intersection and make a U-turn further up.

“It’s a big intersection, tons of people. We get traffic coming all day, every day,” said Chad Gummo, FS-Elliot employee.

He said Friday is a major shipping day for the company, and he hopes their trucks are not impacted by the repairs.

“We sent out companywide emails talking about it so that everyone knows, ‘hey, ya know, expect this to be a problem and find another way to work tomorrow,’” said Gummo.

The work will continue throughout the entire day, weather permitting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group