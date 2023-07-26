Proposal for new housing and retail complex moves forward in Upper Lawrenceville

UPPER LAWRENCEVILLE — Condominiums, townhouses, retail space, and even a public dog park — it’s all part of Albion Residential’s master plan to bring thousands of people into the space along Butler Street near the intersection of McCandless Avenue.

The five-story L-shaped building will surround a historical firehouse built in 1890, which will be renovated and repurposed.

“It’ll make the experience along Butler Street much more enjoyable,” said Sarah Trbovic of the Lawrenceville Corporation. “This part of Lawrenceville really needs some foot traffic and new development.”

Developers presented renderings to the City of Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission, showing 265 housing units, 3,700 square feet of retail space, a pedestrian walkway, and parking spaces for cars and bikes. Contractors plan to designate 10 percent of the units as inclusionary/affordable housing and another two percent as accessible with more having the capability to be modified as such.

“It’s definitely going to bring in some revenue for us, and we’re really excited they’re going to include businesses in their space,” said Scott Slesinski, the owner of Lolev Beer.

The project has the support of both Lawrenceville United and Lawrenceville Corporation, with representatives from each signing a letter and presenting it to the city’s planning commission. But, not everyone is on board.

“Sure, it would be nice if it didn’t go in because all of the wide-open space would be intact vs. having townhomes right up in my face, but in the end, it’s all good either way,” said Bob Hartle, a local business owner.

The planning commission is expected to vote on the proposal in September.

