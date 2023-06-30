Proposed plan in Pennsylvania would shift education funding toward controversial voucher program

PITTSBURGH — The deadline for the state to have its 2024 budget in place is June 30, and this year, the hot-button issue surrounds education.

In March of this year, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro charged lawmakers to come up with a plan to make big changes after a Commonwealth Court Judge ruled the state falls woefully short. In a vote of 29-21, the Senate passed the school privatization bill. It impacts 1.7 million public school students in our state.

On 11 at 11, why opponents say the plan doesn’t solve the problem as the clock runs out on funding the rest of the state.

