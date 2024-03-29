Prospect of new convention center hotel revives with Pittsburgh’s rebounding travel, tourism economy

PITTSBURGH — The prospect of the City of Pittsburgh adding a new full-service hotel on the open lots along 10th Street as a companion to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center comes and goes every year like spring hopes for a winning season by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While it has now been more than 20 years since the convention center opened, there’s renewed interest in resuscitating a hotel plan, as well as a recent inquiry from a hotelier about the opportunity.

“Right now, there’s a lot of conversation on whether the city needs a convention center hotel,” said Jerad Bachar, president and CEO of VisitPittsburgh, at the organization’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

