PRT to adjust more than 2 dozen bus routes starting in June

PITTSBURGH — More than two dozen Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus routes will see updated routing, new stop locations and schedule changes starting in late June.

PRT says the changes will begin June 22. Improvements include launching permanent service along the University Line’s Downtown portion.

Routes 61A, 61B, 61C and 71B will follow their permanent Bus Rapid Transit alignment Downtown using Fifth Avenue, Liberty Avenue, Sixth Avenue and Forbes Avenue. The routes will serve five new BRT stations at Ross Street, William Penn, Market Square, Wood Street and Steel Plaza.

You can learn more about the University Line at www.rideprt.org/brt.

PRT highlighted changes to 20 other downtown routes:

Route 8: Will follow the same Downtown path as Routes 13, 16, and 17, looping via Liberty Avenue, Stanwix Street, and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Route 51L, Y1, Y45: Will now use the new route via Wood Street and Forbes Avenue, with a new stop at the southeast corner of Wood Street and Forbes Avenue.

Route 77: Updated loop Downtown via Bigelow Boulevard, Liberty Avenue, and Gateway Center with new outbound stops.

Routes 81, 82, 83: New inbound route through Washington Place and Diamond Street, with new stops near Grant Street and PNC Tower.

Route G2: Will serve all five new University Line BRT stations.

Route P1: Updated loop via Grant Street, Liberty Avenue, and Sixth Avenue, with a new stop at Grant Street and Strawberry Way, and service to Smithfield, Market Square, and Wood Street BRT stations.

Routes P7, P17, P69, P76, P78: Continue using Liberty Avenue through Downtown with new and relocated stops.

Routes P12, P16, P67, P68, P71: Maintain current routes through Downtown but may have stop changes.

You can find route-by-route maps and updates by going to https://engage.rideprt.org/.

PRT says nearly 40 other routes will see Downtown bus stop changes, and service frequency and trip times are also being updated systemwide. Details can be found at www.rideprt.org/ServiceUpdates.

Riders with questions should contact customer service by calling (412) 442-2000, on X @PghTransitCare or through live chat at www.ridePRT.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group