PRT, Sheetz announces partnership to provide free rides on T, Mon Incline during NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit and Sheetz announced a partnership on Friday to provide free rides on the city’s light rail system and the Monongahela Incline during the NFL Draft.

The free fare period will run from April 23 to April 25.

JUST IN: We are thrilled to announce that we've partnered with @sheetz to provide FREE transit on the T and the Monongahela Incline from April 23-25 for the 2026 NFL Draft! pic.twitter.com/S6aV7MVMti — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) March 27, 2026

The initiative is designed to accommodate an estimated 500,000 to 700,000 visitors expected to attend the event. By covering fares on the Red, Blue and Silver lines of the “T” light rail system, Sheetz aims to simplify travel and reduce traffic congestion near key destinations like the North Shore.

Free rides will be available across all rail services and the Monongahela Incline. This initiative marks the first time the transit agency has entered a partnership with a private company to provide free rides for a major city event. Sheetz will cover all associated fare costs for the three-day period.

Ryan Sheetz, the executive vice president of marketing and supply chain for Sheetz, noted that the company has been part of the local community for more than 40 years. He said the company is excited to support the city during the event.

“Pittsburgh is about to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors and we know getting around is top of mind for everyone,” Sheetz said. “This weekend is all about the fans and this great city that is bringing them together. By partnering with Pittsburgh Regional Transit to cover fares during Draft weekend, we’re helping make it easier for everyone to get around so they can focus on enjoying the experience.”

County Executive Sara Innamorato emphasized that the collaboration between the private sector and public infrastructure creates more accessible options for the public.

“Today’s announcement shows what’s possible when the private sector supports public infrastructure in a meaningful way,” Innamorato said. “Offering free fares makes public transit an even more accessible option for everyone coming to the Draft.”

Katharine Kelleman, the CEO of Pittsburgh Regional Transit, said public transportation is a vital component of the event’s logistical success.

“Public transit will play a critical role in the success of the Draft and we’re proud to partner with Sheetz to offer free rides directly to the heart of the event,” Kelleman said.

Beyond the free fares, Sheetz will integrate its brand into the transit experience. Select trains will feature Sheetz-branded elements and the company plans to host fan activations, including mascot appearances and giveaways. Riders will also have access to social media engagement opportunities throughout the weekend.

Riders can find route and schedule information at rideprt.org or follow the transit agency for real-time service updates.

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