Butler Memorial Hospital techs say they’re fighting for fair wages in proposed union contract

BULTER, Pa. — Since last July, union technicians at Butler Memorial Hospital have been working to get their first union contract from the hospital and parent company, Independence Health System. They said they’re fighting for fair market wages and health care benefits.

“The economic portion of it isn’t just about money, it’s about stopping people from leaving,” said Don Geibel, a nuclear medicine tech at Butler Memorial. “There’s been a huge turnover recently in our departments.”

Representatives from the union bargaining committee held a press conference on Monday after they said Independence Health abruptly postponed a bargaining session scheduled for the same morning.

“The way to avoid is not through delay, it is not through canceled sessions, it is not through public relations,” said Monica Johnson, a registered respiratory therapist. “The way to avoid a strike is to be at the bargaining table.”

Despite cancelling Monday’s bargaining session, the union said the hospital’s president and an attorney showed up with a proposal.

“We responded to their proposal that they sent this morning with significant movement on our end,” said Tara Erksine, a CT technician. “They responded that they are reviewing it with no counter at this time.”

If a deal isn’t reached, those techs will strike for five days starting at 6 a.m. on May 19. They said 500 nurses also plan to strike in support. Technicians said that could mean a delay in care for patients in need.

But, they remain optimistic.

“This deal can get done. It can get done if Independence Health System stays at the table,” Erksine said.

Independence Health didn’t comment on the proposal given to the techs Monday, but sent the following statement to Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

“After receiving PASNAP’s ten‑day strike notice, Butler Memorial Hospital postponed bargaining to focus on implementing contingency staffing and operational plans to protect uninterrupted patient care in the event of a strike.

The public tactics being employed by PASNAP are part of a well‑known union pressure campaign and do not accurately reflect the meaningful progress made at the bargaining table. Staged press events and public theatrics may generate headlines, but they do not move negotiations forward or improve patient care.

Butler Memorial Hospital remains ready to continue bargaining in good faith to reach an agreement that avoids a work stoppage and serves the best interests of our patients, employees and the community."

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