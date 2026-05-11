Investigators say fire set at local Dollar Tree was lit intentionally

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — An Allegheny County spokesperson told Channel 11 the fire marshal’s office has determined that someone set the fire inside the Dollar Tree at Brentwood Town Square.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Fire inside Allegheny County dollar store under investigation

On Monday, Channel 11 checked back in with Brentwood police, who said the incident is still under investigation and that no information will be released at this time.

Shoppers we spoke with said they weren’t surprised to hear a crime occurred, but are glad no one was hurt.

“There’s, so many things like that that go on in the area. I wasn’t shocked. It could be anywhere, unfortunately,” said Arleen Gealey of Baldwin.

“There’s so much evil in this world that it makes you sick,” said Marie Fleese of Carrick.

We reached out to Dollar Tree’s corporate office for a statement and more information, but have not heard back.

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