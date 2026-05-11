Garbage truck rolls into Beaver County creek

RACCOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The driver of a Valley Waste garbage truck and his passenger both walked away with minor injuries after the truck fell off the side of Moffit Mill Road in Raccoon Township.

The truck landed in Raccoon Creek.

Hours after it rolled nearly 100 feet over the hill, crane operators with Allegheny Crane removed it from the creek.

The garbage truck was driving on the rural, winding road when it tried to move over to let another car pass.

When the truck pulled onto the side of the road, the pavement began to crumble, and the truck rolled down into the creek.

The owner of the crane company told Channel 11 that a neighbor let the company set up the 400-ton crane in his yard, while the operators hoisted the truck without any issues.

We reached out to Valley Waste today, and they did not have a comment on the incident.

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