Rachel Carson Bridge in Pittsburgh to close for inspection in coming weeks

PITTSBURGH — The Rachel Carson Bridge will be closed for inspection over multiple days in the coming weeks.

Allegheny County Public Works says the Ninth Street bridge will close from 6 a.m. Monday to 3 p.m. June 20, as well as from 6 a.m. June 23 to 3 p.m. June 27.

The closures are necessary to safely conduct routine inspections, officials say.

Traffic will be detoured using Fort Duquesne Boulevard, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge and Isabella Street.

>>> ON THIS DAY: April 22, 2006, Ninth Street Bridge is renamed for Rachel Carson <<<

At 995 feet, the Rachel Carson Bridge carries an average of 10,825 vehicles daily over the Allegheny River between Downtown and the North Shore, officials say.

The bridge opened in 1926 and underwent a $24.2 million rehabilitation project from 2019 to 2020. Inspectors gave it a 6 (fair condition) rating on a 0-9 scale during its last inspection Nov. 30, 2023.

You can find more information on bridge condition ratings at alleghenycounty.us/bridges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group