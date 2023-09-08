RADical Days 2023: Free events throughout Allegheny County runs through Oct. 17

RADical Days, a longstanding tradition of free events and activities for people of all ages across Allegheny County, is back.

The Allegheny Regional Asset District’s annual “thank you” to taxpayers for their ongoing support of the county’s libraries, parks and trails, arts and cultural organizations and regional attractions takes place from Friday, Sept. 8 through Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The event includes more than 70 free events, including free admission to some of the region’s most popular attractions: Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, The Andy Warhol Museum, Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.

The full RAD Days schedule is available here.

